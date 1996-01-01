6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in 2D
A 145 kg box is placed on a frictionless incline with an angle of 22.0° above the horizontal. The box slides at constant velocity down the incline as you push it. Determine the magnitude of the force you apply on the box if the force is parallel to the horizontal.
A
574 N
B
532 N
C
3517 N
D
1533 N
E
1317 N