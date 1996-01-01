8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
At the south pole, a metallic sphere is suspended from a string. The measured tension in the string is 50.00 N. If you use the same device at the equator, what would be the tension in the string? Remember that the Earth rotates on an axis that passes through its north and south poles. Take g = 9.81 m/s2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
46.93 N
B
49.82 N
C
48.92 N
D
51.75 N