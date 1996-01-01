8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Acceleration Due to Gravity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The acceleration due to Earth's gravity at a given point in Earth's atmosphere is 8.70 m/s² instead of 9.80 m/s² at the Earth's surface. What is the altitude of this point above the Earth's surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.38 x10 6m
B
0.78 x10 6m
C
0.90 x10 6m
D
1.60 x10 6m