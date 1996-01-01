22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container left in the sun contains 1.80 moles of an ideal gas at 68.0°C and 2.00 atm pressure. Calculate the work required to compress the gas to 1/4 of the initial volume while the pressure remains constant at 2.00 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
763 J
B
254 J
C
1.28 kJ
D
3.83 kJ