First Law of Thermodynamics
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are provided with two gas samples; a polyatomic (Cp/Cv = 4/3) and a monoatomic gas (Cp/Cv = 5/3). You are asked to mix the two gases to yield a gas with Cp/Cv = 7/5. Calculate the percentage of polyatomic molecules in the mixture.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
33%
B
78%
C
22%
D
67%
E
50.%