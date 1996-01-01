5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A basketball is passed between two players standing 10 meters apart on the same horizontal plane. If the ball is thrown with an initial velocity of 15 m/s horizontally, estimate by what percentage gravity changes the magnitude of the ball's velocity when it is caught by the receiving player. Assume no air resistance and spin effects.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.4%
B
9.1%
C
12%
D
16%