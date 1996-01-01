5. Projectile Motion
Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pitcher releases a baseball horizontally at a velocity of 15 m/s from a height of 1.5 m. The batter is positioned 20 m away. Neglecting air resistance, determine the vertical distance the ball will drop by the time it reaches the batter.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.5 m
B
8.7 m
C
13 m
D
17 m