A researcher has invented a novel temperature measurement system known as the "M scale." In this scale, the boiling point of argon is defined as 0°M, while the melting point of aluminum is assigned a value of 1000°M. If an object is measured to have a temperature of 320°M on this scale, what would be its temperature in kelvins? The boiling point of argon is -185.7oC and the melting point of aluminum is 660.3oC.