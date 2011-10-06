1. Intro to Physics Units
Introduction to Units
119PRACTICE PROBLEM
In two climate-controlled lab rooms, scientists simulate extreme temperatures. One replicates the coldest temperature (Tl) ever recorded, -120 °F, and the other the highest (Th), 132 °F. Calculate these temperatures in Celsius and Kelvin degrees.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Th= 34.3 °C, 398 K and Tl= - 88.5°C, 178 K
B
Th=68.4 °C, 298 K and Tl = - 92.8°C, 156 K
C
Th=55.6 °C, 329 K and Tl = - 84.4°C, 189 K
D
Th=44.7 °C, 129 K and Tl = - 65.5°C, 121 K