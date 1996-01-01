33. Geometric Optics
Total Internal Reflection
Determine the maximum value of angle θ at which the upper face PQ of the glass rod can be cut so that a light wave traveling parallel to the vertical part of the rod will be reflected back into the rod when it strikes face PQ. Consider the rod immersed in water with a refractive index of 1.33 and the refractive index of rod material is 1.70.
A
54.0°
B
51.5°
C
38.5°
D
36.0°