21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A radioactive material has two types of radioactive atoms, W and Y. At t = 0, the number of atoms is related by NW = 15 NY. After a duration of 3 hours, the numbers are NW = NY. If t1/2 for W is 0.65 hours, what is t1/2 for Y?
A
2.1 h
B
4.2 h
C
1.8 h
D
3.0 h