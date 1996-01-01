17. Periodic Motion
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a spring of spring constant 12 N/m connected to a 2.5 kg block. The block is initially at rest, but then a force of 15 N is applied to it, imparting a speed of 25 cm/s to the block. Determine the block's speed when it reaches a displacement of x = 0.03 m.
A
0.51 m/s
B
0.38 m/s
C
0.24 m/s
D
0.58 m/s