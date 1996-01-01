17. Periodic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Intro to Simple Harmonic Motion (Horizontal Springs)
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spring-mass system lies on a horizontal disk initially at rest. The spring's free end is attached to the disk axle. The mass undergoes periodic motion with a period of 0.65 s. When the disk is spun at a certain frequency (mass not oscillating), the spring extends, and its length increases by 25%. Calculate the disk's rotation frequency in rotations per minute (rpm).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 rpm
B
24 rpm
C
38 rpm
D
46 rpm