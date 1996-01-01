6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
An engineer tests an elevator. During the test, it takes the elevator 6s to reach 14 m/s. He then places a 65kg object in it. Find out how much the object weighs when the elevator is moving at 14 m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
741N
B
441N
C
637N
D
345N