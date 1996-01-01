6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A private company provides high-quality elevators for both public and private buildings. If their newly designed elevator reaches 15 m/s in eight seconds, determine the weight of an 85 kg load before the elevator began moving.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
648N
B
245N
C
833N
D
368N