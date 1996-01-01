1. Intro to Physics Units
Counting Significant Figures
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the number of gallons of diesel used in Arizona in one day. The average mileage of a car is approximately 30 miles per gallon, and each car is driven an average of 12,000 miles annually. There are four cars for every five people and there is an estimated 7 × 106 people in the state of Arizona. Answer in three significant figures.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.14 × 106 gal/day
B
5.53 × 106 gal/day
C
6.53 × 109 gal/day
D
6.25 × 109 gal/day