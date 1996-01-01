1. Intro to Physics Units
Counting Significant Figures
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are nine sheep in a farm. If each of them breathes about 200 cm3 of air with each breath, approximate the volume of air (in cubic decimeters) these sheep breathe in a month. Assume that a sheep on average breathes 16 times per minute.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
183,420 dm3/month
B
138,240 dm3/month
C
138,420 dm3/month
D
183,240 dm3/month