25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
25. Electric Potential Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an investigation of uranium fission using a proton, a proton is shot toward a uranium nucleus. Uranium-235 has the atomic number 92. Calculate the shooting speed of a proton that just makes it to the nucleus's surface. Take the nucleus to be a ball of diameter 11.7fm that remains at rest. Assume the proton is shot toward the Uranium's nucleus from a distance much larger than the diameter of the nucleus.
In an investigation of uranium fission using a proton, a proton is shot toward a uranium nucleus. Uranium-235 has the atomic number 92. Calculate the shooting speed of a proton that just makes it to the nucleus's surface. Take the nucleus to be a ball of diameter 11.7fm that remains at rest. Assume the proton is shot toward the Uranium's nucleus from a distance much larger than the diameter of the nucleus.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.59 × 107 m/s
B
4.34 × 105 m/s
C
2.71 × 106 m/s
D
1.61 × 107 m/s