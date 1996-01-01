31. Alternating Current
Inductors in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Inductors in AC Circuits
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal solenoid is connected to an AC power supply providing an alternating voltage of 9.0 V r.m.s. at a frequency of 12000 Hz. The peak current measured is 35 mA. Calculate the inductance of the solenoid.
An ideal solenoid is connected to an AC power supply providing an alternating voltage of 9.0 V r.m.s. at a frequency of 12000 Hz. The peak current measured is 35 mA. Calculate the inductance of the solenoid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 mH
B
4.8 mH
C
65 mH
D
93 mH