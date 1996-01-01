31. Alternating Current
Inductors in AC Circuits
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the voltage across the 10 Ω resistor shown in the electrical circuit for the following cases: i) Very low frequency, ii) very high frequency. Hint: Use a phasor diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0 V , ii) 12 V
B
i) 6.0 V , ii) 0 V
C
i) 12 V, ii) 0V
D
i) 12 V, ii) 6 V