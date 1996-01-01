24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A proton with a kinetic energy of 1.2 × 10 -16 J enters a uniform electric field between two parallel plates. If the proton is to turn left, what should be the charge on the plates?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
both plates positive
B
top plate negative and bottom plate uncharged
C
top plate positive, bottom plate negative
D
top plate negative, bottom plate positive