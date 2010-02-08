24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two electrodes with a separation distance of 3.0 cm have an electric field strength of 3.0 × 104 N/C between them. A proton is released from the positive plate at a 30° angle with respect to the horizontal. Find the maximum initial speed that the proton must have in order to just barely miss hitting the negative plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.8 × 106 m/s
B
8.3 × 105 m/s
C
4.1 × 105 m/s
D
3.1 × 106 m/s