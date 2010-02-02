24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car battery is connected to a parallel-plate capacitor made of two 10 cm × 10 cm electrodes, with a separation distance of 2.0 mm. The dielectric material between the plates has a breakdown electric field strength of 2.5 × 106 N/C. Determine the number of electrons that must be transferred from one electrode to the other to create a spark in the dielectric material if the dielectric constant is 2.2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.8 × 1011 electrons
B
3.0 × 1012 electrons
C
2.2 × 1014 electrons
D
2.5 × 1016 electrons