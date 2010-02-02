A car battery is connected to a parallel-plate capacitor made of two 10 cm × 10 cm electrodes, with a separation distance of 2.0 mm. The dielectric material between the plates has a breakdown electric field strength of 2.5 × 106 N/C. Determine the number of electrons that must be transferred from one electrode to the other to create a spark in the dielectric material if the dielectric constant is 2.2.