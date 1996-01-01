1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
1. Intro to Physics Units Unit Conversions
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following scenario: i) An electric heater consumes 1500 Joules of energy per second when operating. How many calories does it burn in an hour? ii)If the cost of electricity is $0.12 per kilowatt-hour, how much does it cost to run this electric heater continuously for a day?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.29 × 106 calories, ii) $4.32
B
i) 1.29 × 106 calories, ii) $2.88
C
i) 3.58 × 105 calories, ii) $4.32
D
i) 3.58 × 105 calories, ii) $2.88