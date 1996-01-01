1. Intro to Physics Units
In a manufacturing process, optical lenses are produced from glass rods. Each lens requires a cylindrical glass rod with a length of 40 cm and a diameter of 2.5 cm. If each rod can be used to create five lenses, what is the maximum number of lenses that can be produced from a glass rod that is 20 m long?
A
500 lenses
B
250 lenses
C
3000 lenses
D
2000 lenses