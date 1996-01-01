9. Work & Energy
Power
Power
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A road worker moves a 32 kg road marking machine by pushing it with a force of magnitude F, making an angle of 25 ° below the horizontal. The marking machine rolls at a constant speed of 0.5 m/s on a horizontal asphalt road surface. The coefficient of rolling friction between the marking machine and the asphalt is 0.18. Find the power delivered by the worker.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14 W
B
31 W
C
123 W
D
150 W