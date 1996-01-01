9. Work & Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 2.0-kg weight plate is moving on a rough, horizontal surface where the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.100. It is moving at 5.00 m/s until friction causes it to stop. Calculate the average power generated by friction on the plate as it comes to a stop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.9 W
B
157 W
C
745 W
D
17.15 kW