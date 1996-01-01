19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is tied to the bottom of a tank containing fresh water using a string. The ball's volume is 5.56 × 10-3 m3 while the tension in the string is 50.1 N. The thread is cut letting the ball float on the surface. At the moment the ball becomes stationary, determine the percentage of its volume submerged.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.05 %
B
80.6 %
C
91.9 %
D
100 %