19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
A newly discovered planet has a 1.2 km deep ocean. The gravitational acceleration on that planet is 5.20 m/s2. i) Assuming the ocean is filled with fresh water, determine the gauge pressure at the bottom of the ocean. ii) Determine the depth of the earth's ocean where a gauge would record similar pressure.
A
i) 6.24 × 106 Pa ii) 618 m
B
i) 6.24 × 106 Pa ii) 637 m
C
i) 1.18 × 107 Pa ii) 1.17 km
D
i) 1.18 × 107 Pa ii) 1.20 m
E
i) 6.24 × 106 Pa ii) 608 m