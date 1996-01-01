19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Siphoning fluids with a pipe is a common practice, despite the risk of choking. The water level in a tall tank is fairly low. A pipe is inserted into the water in the tank. A person sucks on the other end of the pipe lifting water by 1.0 m above the level of water in the tank but doesn't succeed in making water flow through the siphon. i) Determine the least gauge pressure attained inside the person's lungs during this activity. ii) Why is the pressure negative?
Siphoning fluids with a pipe is a common practice, despite the risk of choking. The water level in a tall tank is fairly low. A pipe is inserted into the water in the tank. A person sucks on the other end of the pipe lifting water by 1.0 m above the level of water in the tank but doesn't succeed in making water flow through the siphon. i) Determine the least gauge pressure attained inside the person's lungs during this activity. ii) Why is the pressure negative?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) -9800 Pa ii) p is less than patm
B
i) -111.1 kPa ii) suction pressure is always negative
C
i) -9800 Pa ii) suction pressure is always negative
D
i) -111.1 kPa ii) p is less than patm
E
i) -91.5 kPa ii) p is less than patm
F
i) -91.51 kPa ii) suction pressure is always negative