19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
19. Fluid Mechanics Intro to Pressure
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A submarine operates at a depth of 450 m below the surface of seawater. The submarine has a square glass window of length 20 cm. Determine the net force on the window from the ocean water and air inside the submarine. Assume air pressure inside the submarine is equal to the pressure at the surface of the ocean; pressure remains constant on the entire window surface; the density of water remains constant as depth increases.
A submarine operates at a depth of 450 m below the surface of seawater. The submarine has a square glass window of length 20 cm. Determine the net force on the window from the ocean water and air inside the submarine. Assume air pressure inside the submarine is equal to the pressure at the surface of the ocean; pressure remains constant on the entire window surface; the density of water remains constant as depth increases.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.76 × 106 N
B
1.76 × 105 N
C
1.82 × 105 N
D
1.82 × 106 N