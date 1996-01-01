19. Fluid Mechanics
19. Fluid Mechanics Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A water tank contains a large volume of water. Three pipes, each with a radius of 2.54 m, drain water from the tank at a combined rate of 8.0 × 107 gallons/h. Assuming the pipes carry equal volumes, how fast does water move in the pipes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.53 m/s
B
49.8 m/s
C
1.38 m/s
D
12.5 m/s