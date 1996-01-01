19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sprinkler head has 41 openings used to sprinkle water. The openings are 1.5 mm wide. The sprinkler head is supplied with water from a 1.0-inch diameter hose pipe. If water flows at 2.0 m/s in the hose, calculate the speed of the water jets leaving the sprinkler head.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.0 m/s
B
573 m/s
C
0.826 m/s
D
33.9 m/s