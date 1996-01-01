16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An exoplanet moves in an elliptical orbit around its Sun, as depicted in the diagram. The two planets are attracted to each other by gravitational force. The speed of the planet at the vertex (v1) of its trajectory is 800 km/h. Calculate the speed of the planet at the second vertex (v2).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
400 km/h
B
480 km/h
C
800 km/h
D
1000 km/h