16. Angular Momentum
Conservation of Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Conservation of Angular Momentum
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student throws a 5.0 g tip in the x-direction with a speed of 25 m/s toward a square-shaped, vertical swinging plate made of foam, attached to a pivot at one end. The plate has a mass of 125g, and a side of 80 cm. The tip is implanted in the foam 5 cm from the opposite side of the pivot. Calculate the angular speed of the plate just after the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 rad/s
B
2.1 rad/s
C
3.2 rad/s
D
3.8 rad/s