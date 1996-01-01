21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases The Ideal Gas Law
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
p0, V0, and T0 describe the beginning state variables for a gas sample that experiences an isothermal expansion to a point V1 = 4V0. Find T1 (the temperature at V1).
p0, V0, and T0 describe the beginning state variables for a gas sample that experiences an isothermal expansion to a point V1 = 4V0. Find T1 (the temperature at V1).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4T0
B
0.25T0
C
T0 (unchanged)
D
4T0