27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A copper pipe is 5.0 m long. The outer diameter is 5.125 inches, while the inner diameter is 4.805 inches. What is the resistance of the pipe when measured i) along its length ii) along its wall thickness? Assumes each area acts like an equipotential surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.61 × 10-9 Ω
B
5.29 × 10-5 Ω
C
3.45 × 10-8 Ω
D
6.68 × 10-6 Ω
