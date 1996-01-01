27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An aluminum solid wire has a diameter of 2.91 mm. Several wires are usually bundled to form a transmission cable. Determine the resistance of a 1.20 km long wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.58 Ω
B
1.24 Ω
C
4.96 Ω
D
1.24 × 10-3 Ω