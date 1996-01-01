21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Brownian motion refers to the random motion of particles as they collide with fluid particles. A dust particle of mass 2.15 × 10-17 kg is suspended in air whose temperature is 308 K. Determine the root mean square speed of its Brownian motion.
Brownian motion refers to the random motion of particles as they collide with fluid particles. A dust particle of mass 2.15 × 10-17 kg is suspended in air whose temperature is 308 K. Determine the root mean square speed of its Brownian motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.593 mm/s
B
22.4 mm/s
C
19.9 mm/s
D
24.4 mm/s