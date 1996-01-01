21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxygen and Chlorine are among the gaseous elements in the periodic table. Determine the temperature when the root-mean-square speed of chlorine molecules is the same as the root-mean-square speed of oxygen molecules at room temperature (25.0°C). Hint: The molar mass of O2 is 32.00 g/mol; Cl2 is 70.90 g/mol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-138.5 °C
B
12.3 °C
C
387 °C
D
55.4 °C