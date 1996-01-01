11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Momentum
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two trucks are moving toward a roundabout. A 2200 kg loaded truck has a speed of 8.60 m/s from north to south. The other truck has a mass of 1980 kg and is headed from east to west with a speed of 19.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total momentum. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.
Two trucks are moving toward a roundabout. A 2200 kg loaded truck has a speed of 8.60 m/s from north to south. The other truck has a mass of 1980 kg and is headed from east to west with a speed of 19.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total momentum. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
p = 4.21 × 104 kg•m/s; direction: 243.3°
B
p = 4.21 × 104 kg•m/s; direction: 206.7°
C
p = 5.65× 104 kg•m/s; direction: 243.3°
D
p = 5.65 × 104 kg•m/s; direction: 206.7°