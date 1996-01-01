11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Momentum
11. Momentum & Impulse Intro to Momentum
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An SUV and a truck are approaching a crossroad. The SUV has a mass of 1760 Kg and is headed from north to south at 18.6 m/s. The 2500 kg truck is moving from west to east. with a speed of 11.5 m/s. Determine the x- and y- components of the total momentum of this system. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.
An SUV and a truck are approaching a crossroad. The SUV has a mass of 1760 Kg and is headed from north to south at 18.6 m/s. The 2500 kg truck is moving from west to east. with a speed of 11.5 m/s. Determine the x- and y- components of the total momentum of this system. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
px = 2.88 × 104 kg•m/s; py = -3.27 × 104 kg•m/s
B
px = 2.88 × 104 kg•m/s; py = 3.27 × 104 kg•m/s
C
px = 11.5 kg•m/s; py = -18.6 kg•m/s
D
px = 11.5 kg•m/s; py = 18.6 kg•m/s
E
px = 216 kg•m/s; py = -94.6 kg•m/s
F
px = 216 kg•m/s; py = 216 kg•m/s