An SUV and a truck are approaching a crossroad. The SUV has a mass of 1760 Kg and is headed from north to south at 18.6 m/s. The 2500 kg truck is moving from west to east. with a speed of 11.5 m/s. Determine the x- and y- components of the total momentum of this system. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.