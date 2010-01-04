21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Researchers in plasma physics use specialized plasma chambers operating at low pressures. The temperature and pressure inside a spherical chamber of radius 25 cm are 310 K and 0.095 mm Hg, respectively. Calculate the number of molecules inside the chamber.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 × 1018 molecules
B
1.9 × 1020 molecules
C
1.6 × 1021 molecules
D
5.7 × 1021 molecules