A spherical container with a diameter of 50 cm is filled with helium gas at a temperature of 25°C and a pressure of 2 atm. Estimate the number of helium gas molecules in the container that have a speed between 500 m/s and 1000 m/s. Assume that the container is perfectly insulated and that the helium gas behaves as an ideal gas. Consider 2.2 % of helium gas molecules have a speed between 500 m/s and 1000 m/s.