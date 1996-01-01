18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two audio emitters are separated by 1.20 m. They emit sound at a wavelength of 52.0 cm. A sound recorder orbits one of the emitters in a circular path at a radius of 1.35 m. Determine all values of d less than or equal to 1.35 m measured from the other emitter for which the recorder detects maximum gain in the audio recorded.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.09 m, 0.57 m, 0.05 m
B
1.09 m, 0.83 m, 0.57 m, 0.31 m, 0.05 m
C
1.35 m, 0.83 m, 0.31 m
D
1.35 m, 1.09 m, 0.57 m, 0.05 m
E
1.22 m, 0.96 m, 0.70 m, 0.44 m, 0.19 m