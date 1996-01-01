During an experiment, the radio waves emitted by two radio frequency antennas are observed by keeping them at different positions with respect to each other. The radio waves from both antennas are of the same frequency with an amplitude of 'Y'. The waves produce a destructive interference when antenna 1 is placed 15 cm behind antenna 2. And if antenna 1 is moved to the right, the waves first produce a constructive interference with an amplitude of '2Y' when it is 35 cm in front of antenna 2. Determine the amplitude of the resultant wave when the antennas are placed together. Give your answer in terms of 'Y'.