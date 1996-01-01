2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two cars A and B are moving directly towards each other in a straight line. Each car has a speed of 72 km/h. If they were initially 4.3 km apart, how long would it take for them to collide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
168.4 s
B
211.3 s
C
107.5 s
D
128.6 s