2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Catch/Overtake Problems
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boy wants to join his skateboard buddy skating at a steady speed of 3.8 m/s. As his buddy passes him, he starts from a standstill and accelerates at a rate of 1.1 m/s² until reaching his top speed of 4.8 m/s, which he then maintains. Determine the distance the boy has covered by the time he catches up to his buddy.
