Make a plot of the kinetic energy as a function of speed for a 2.0-kg spacecraft, for speeds ranging from 0 to 0.8c, using both the classical formula:

﻿ K classical = 1 2 m v 2 K_{\text {classical }}=\frac{1}{2} m v^{2} Kclassical ​=21​mv2﻿

and the correct relativist ic formula:

﻿ K relativistic = ( γ − 1 ) m c 2 K_{\text {relativistic }}=(\gamma-1) m c^{2} Krelativistic ​=(γ−1)mc2﻿