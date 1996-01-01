17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Vertical Springs
Consider an ideal spring with a spring constant of 15 N/m that is suspended from a rigid support. A load of 350 g is attached to the spring's free end. At time t, a motion detector shows that the load is located 15 cm under the equilibrium position and is moving straight up at 0.5 m/s. Calculate the frequency of the moving load.
A
0.5 Hz
B
1.0 Hz
C
1.5 Hz
D
5.0 Hz